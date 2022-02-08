The producers for the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on February 4 have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full SmackDown recap from last week. Below are the producers:

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the segment between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the returning WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

* Shane Helms and Adam Pearce produced Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland, plus the Ricochet and Cesaro vs. Holland and Sheamus bout that followed

* Kenn Doane and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Erik vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Natalya vs. Aliyah

* Jason Jordan produced the segment with Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin

* Shawn Daivari produced WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

* Petey Williams produced The New Day vs. Los Lotharios

* Pat Buck produced the segment with Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

