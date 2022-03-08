Below are producers for the March 4 edition of WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. Our full report from that show can be read at this link.
* Kenn Doane produced the dark match that saw Aliyah defeat Shotzi
* Jason Jordan produced the dark main event that saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeat Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders
* Shane Helms produced Ricochet’s WWE Intercontinental Title win over Sami Zayn
* Naomi vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella was produced by Shawn Daivari
* Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal was produced by Adam Pearce
* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
* Petey Williams produced Big E vs. Sheamus
* Jamie Noble produced Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville
