WWE Producers have reportedly been hit hard by COVID-19.

As we’ve noted, several WWE talents and crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week or so. This led to weekend WWE live event changes, and it’s believed there will be some re-writes at tonight’s RAW due to talents being unable to appear due to COVID-related issues, which means talents could’ve either tested positive, or that they are being kept off the show due to an abundance of caution.

It was noted by PWInsider that the group of main roster producers have been hit hard by the COVID-19 positives, which will make today an extra long day.

A normal RAW taping would usually have around a dozen or so producers to cover the three hours of programming, WWE is reportedly down to about half of that, which will make everyone’s workload harder.

The fact that there’s also a SmackDown live event tonight in Orlando, Florida, adds to the pressure as producers who could’ve been tapped to come to RAW now have their own rare Monday night live event to work instead.

Sunday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City was reportedly produced by Shane Helms and Jason Jordan.

Stay tuned for more.

