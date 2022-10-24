Most of the creative for last Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was done by Thursday afternoon, according to Fightful Select. Regarding the WWE Producers from Friday’s show, Jason Jordan pulled triple duty and did all three dark matches for the night.

You can click here for our detailed SmackDown recap from Friday. Below are the producers for each match:

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa

* Kenn Doane produced Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville

* Adam Pearce produced the segment with Omos and Braun Strowman

* Tyson Kidd produced WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL defending against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

* Chris Park produced Ludwig Kaiser vs. Rey Mysterio

* Michael Hayes produced the segment with Logan Paul and The Bloodline

* Jason Jordan produced the following dark matches and dark main events - The New Day over Maximum Male Models, Matt Riddle over The Miz, SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey over Natalya

