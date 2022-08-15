The following WWE TV Producers were revealed for last week’s shows, courtesy of Fightful Select:

AUGUST 8 RAW:

* Tyson Kidd produced the opening women’s segment with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and others

* Kenn Doane produced Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins

* Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

* Petey Williams produced The Judgment Day’s promo, Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio

* Tyson Kidd produced Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

* Jason Jordan produced WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa

* Kenn Doane produced the Omos squash win

* Shawn Daivari produced Chad Gable vs. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced AJ Styles vs. The Miz in the No DQ match

AUGUST 12 SMACKDOWN:

* Kenn Doane produced Shotzi and Xia Li vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah

* Michael Hayes produced Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Madcap Moss and Drew McIntyre

* Jason Jordan produced Ivar vs. Kofi Kingston

* Shane Helms produced the return of Hit Row

* Jason Jordan produced the contract signing for Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan with Ronda Rousey

* Jamie Noble produced the Ricochet segment

* Jamie Noble produced WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

