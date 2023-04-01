As seen below, the WWE Producers have been revealed for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, courtesy of PWInsider. The match/segment order for tonight has been revealed at this link. Below is the list of producers for tonight:

* Damage CTRL vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita with Trish Stratus is being produced by Tyson Kidd

* John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is being produced by Adam Pearce

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos is being produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Men’s WrestleMania Showcase is being produced by Petey Williams

* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio is being produced by Jamie Noble

* Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is being produced by Jason Jordan

* Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul is being produced by Shane Helms

