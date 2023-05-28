Below is a video package of highlights from today’s WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

You can click here for our detailed report and Viewing Party from Night of Champions. Courtesy of PWInsider, below are the WWE Producers for Night of Champions matches:

* AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title was produced by Chris Park

* Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was produced by Petey Williams

* Mustafa Ali vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER was produced by Jamie Noble

* Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the new RAW Women’s Title was produced by Adam Pearce

* Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was produced by Jason Jordan

* Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was produced by Jason Jordan and Michael Hayes

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.