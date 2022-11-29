Below are the producers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event. You can click here for our detailed recap of the event.

* Team Damage CTRL vs. Team Blair in War Games was produced by Tyson Kidd and Petey Williams

* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor was produced by Jason Jordan

* Shotzi vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was produced by Jason Jordan and Brian Kendrick

* Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Title was produced by Adam Pearce

* The Bloodline vs. Team Brawling Brutes in War Games was produced by Shane Helms and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

