Below are the WWE Producers from last night’s final live RAW of 2022, which aired from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap.

* The Street Profits vs. The Judgment Day was produced by Petey Williams

* Rhea Ripley vs. Akira Tozawa was produced by Petey Williams

* The O.C. vs. Alpha Academy was produced by Kenn Doane

* The promo with The Bloodline was produced by WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events & Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James

* The Winner Takes All Ladder Match with The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis was produced by Joseph Park

* AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn was produced by Adam Pearce

* The promo with Seth Rollins and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was produced by Jason Jordan

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins was produced by Jason Jordan

* Axiom vs. Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexandr vs. Andre Chase for WWE Main Event were produced by Shane Helms. Spoilers can be found here

