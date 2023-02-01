The WWE Producers have been revealed for Monday’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW from the BOK Center in Tulsa, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap.

* The segment with Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin was produced by Chris Park

* VIP Lounge with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was produced by Adam Pearce

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs was produced by Petey Williams

* The segment with Bayley and Becky Lynch was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Bronson Reed vs. Dolph Ziggler was produced by Shane Helms

* Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes was produced by Michael Hayes

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Damon Kemp for WWE Main Event was produced by Adam Pearce, while Akira Tozawa vs. Tony D’Angelo was produced by Petey Williams. Spoilers can be found here

