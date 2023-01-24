The following WWE Producers were confirmed for last night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special, courtesy of PWInsider. You can click here for our detailed recap of the show.

* The Bloodline’s Tribal Court for Sami Zayn plus Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining the RAW Tag Team Titles over The Judgment Day was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* The segment with Bray Wyatt, LA Knight and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was produced by Chris Park

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in the quick Steel Cage match segment was produced by Tyson Kidd

* The segment with WWE Hall of Famers DX and Kurt Angle plus Imperium vs. Seth Rollins and The Street Profits was produced by Shane Helms

* The segment with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair plus Belair vs. Sonya Deville was produced by Petey Williams

* The segment with Kevin Owens and The Miz was produced by Jason Jordan

* Bobby Lashley vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory with Brock Lesnar’s return was produced by Adam Pearce

