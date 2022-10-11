The following WWE Producers were revealed for last night’s post-Extreme Rules edition of the RAW season premiere, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap.

* Jason Jordan produced the opening promo with The Bloodline

* Chris Park produced Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

* Jamie Noble produced Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable

* Jamie Noble produced the segment with The Judgment Day

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Candice LeRae vs. Bayley

* Petey Williams produced The Miz’s birthday celebration

* Shawn Daivari produced the Omos squash match

* Adam Pearce produced Seth Rollins capturing the WWE United States Title from Bobby Lashley

* Jason Jordan produced The Miz vs. Sami Zayn

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.