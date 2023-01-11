The WWE Producers for this week’s RAW tapings from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full RAW recap.

Below are the RAW and Main Event producers for this week:

* Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin

* Tyson Kidd produced Bayley vs. Mia Yim

* Jason Jordan produced the segment with Seth Rollins and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Petey Williams produced Rhea Ripley vs. Candice LeRae

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Solo Sikoa vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Chris Park and Kenn Doane produced the MizTV segment with The Judgment Day

* Chris Park and Kenn Doane produced the Tag Team Turmoil main event

* Adam Pearce produced Odyssey Jones vs. Akira Tozawa and Von Wagner vs. Mustafa Ali for WWE Main Event. Spoilers can be found here

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.