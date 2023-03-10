The WWE Producers have been revealed for Monday’s RAW in Boston at the TD Garden, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap. Below are producers from the internal run sheet:

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa was produced by Jason Jordan

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Segment with Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and The Miz was produced by Adam Pearce

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Omos was produced by Chris Parks

* Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor was produced by Jamie Noble

* Piper Niven vs. Nikki Cross was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Segment with Damage CTRL, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* There was no producer listed for the Bobby Lashley segment, or the segment with John Cena and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models on WWE Main Event was produced by Chris Parks, while Carmelo Hayes vs. Akira Tozawa for Main Event was produced by Jason Seaton (Jason Cade). You can click here for Main Event spoilers

