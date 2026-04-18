Behind-the-scenes details have surfaced regarding the producers, writers, and referees assigned to several key matches and segments.

Michael Hayes and Shane Helms were credited with producing John Cena’s promo segment, in addition to the six-man tag team opener. Ryan Tran handled officiating duties for that bout.

Elsewhere on the card, Chris Park teamed with Nick Aldis to produce the hard-hitting clash between Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre, with Dan Engler serving as the referee.

The Fatal 4-Way Women’s Tag Team Championships match was put together by TJ Wilson and Kenn Doane. Daphanie LaShaunn was the official for that contest.

Petey Williams and Shawn Daivari worked as producers for the AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch showdown, while Jessika Carr oversaw the action in the ring as referee.

For the Seth Rollins vs. GUNTHER match, Adam Pearce and Jamie Noble handled production. Ben Saccoccio was listed as the writer, with Chad Patton serving as referee.

Jason Jordan and Nora Greenwald (Molly Holly) produced the Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan bout. Cristian Scovell, alongside Ryan Ward, worked as writers, and Eddie Orengo was the referee.

Finally, Michael Hayes returned alongside Bobby Roode to produce the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton match, with veteran official Charles Robinson assigned as referee.

(H/T: BodySlam+)