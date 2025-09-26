NBCUniversal is warning YouTube TV subscribers of a potential blackout if a new carriage agreement is not reached by September 30.

According to Deadline.com, the two sides have been negotiating, with YouTube TV reportedly pushing for Peacock-exclusive programming to be fully integrated into the YouTube TV interface. That proposal would prevent users from having to exit the platform and separately open Peacock.

YouTube offered NBCU additional compensation for the integration, but sources note the media giant did not consider the offer acceptable.

A YouTube spokesperson issued the following statement on the dispute:

“NBCUniversal asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on Peacock, which would mean less flexibility and higher prices for our subscribers. We are committed to working with NBCUniversal to reach a fair deal for both sides ahead of our current agreement expiring on September 30. If their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer our subscribers a $10 credit.”

At this time, negotiations remain ongoing. We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface.