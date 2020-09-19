The advertising revenue issues between Roku and NBCUniversal have been resolved and now the Peacock streaming service will be coming to the Roku platform in the next few weeks, according to Deadline.

This means that the WWE programming on Peacock will be available for Roku viewers soon.

Peacock first debuted WWE programming back in August and currently has a carousel titled, “WWE: The Legends,” which focuses on WWE Hall of Famers and Legends. The carousel features the Monday Night War docuseries, the Ruthless Aggression docuseries, the WrestleMania Rewind series, several Best Of compilations, Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions episodes, WWE Untold specials, and more.

