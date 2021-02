WWE issued the following press release announcing a new partnership with the TV3 Group to air WWE programming for the first time in the Baltics, which includes Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Full details can be found below.

RIGA, LATVIA and STAMFORD, Conn. February 17, 2021 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and TV3 Group, the leading media group in the Baltics, today announced a new multi-year agreement that will make WWE’s weekly flagship programming available live for the first time in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania via TV3 Sport channels, as well as on the next generation television – Go3.

Beginning February 23, TV3 Sport will exclusively air Raw every Tuesday, SmackDown every Saturday and NXT every Thursday. The weekly programming will be broadcast live 52 weeks a year captivating fans with a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama and world-class athleticism.

“We are thrilled to be launching our weekly live programming in the Baltics for the first time together with TV3Group,” said Andy Warkman, WWE VP, General Manager, Europe and Sub Saharan Africa. “This partnership allows us to expand our reach and deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the region.”

“We are delighted to enter into the extensive partnership with one of the world’s most valuable, watched and attended global sports brands – WWE,” said Raimonds Zeps, Head of Sports at the TV3 Group. “WWE’s spectacular shows bring a combination of sports and entertainment that we are excited to offer to our very wide audience of hardcore sports fans, families and kids.”

In addition to weekly live programming, WWE fans can also enjoy Raw, SmackDown and NXT on demand via next generation television – Go3, as well as highlight shows for each broadcast on TV3 Sport channels.

The partnership with WWE ensures that TV3 Sport channels and Go3 will continue to offer the richest portfolio of elite global sporting entertainment including ATP Tour, EuroLeague and EuroCup games, NBA, UFC, UEFA Champions and Europe Leagues, English Premier League, KHL ice-hockey, WRC, Moto GP and MXGP among others.