WWE Programs To Be Featured In NBC’s New Peacock Streaming Service Starting In August

Two days ago (July 15th), NBC Network launched their new Peacock streaming service with a variety of different programming to separate it from competitors like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, etc.

According to the Wrestling Observer, over 100 hours of WWE programming will be featured on the service staring in August. Shows that can be expected are similar to ones that have already debuted on the WWE Network like Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Untold, and compilations like the “Best John Cena WrestleMania matches.”

Besides the WWE Network, Hulu airs condensed replays of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT on their streaming service, and have for the last few years.