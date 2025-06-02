The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

On Monday afternoon, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with a video announcing a big addition to the card advertised for tonight’s installment of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Red brand shot-caller Pearce confirmed that “Main Event” Jey Uso and Sami Zayn will join forces to take on the team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a featured tag-team tilt.

Additionally, it was announced that WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will once again address Becky Lynch on tonight’s show.

Previously announced for tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw, which goes down at 8/7c, live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK., are a pair of Money In The Bank qualifying matches, with El Grande Americano vs. CM Punk vs. AJ Styles for the men, and Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile for the women.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.