WWE Promo for Mickie James’ Return, The Rock Hypes “Titan Games” Season 2 Finale

– As noted, Mickie James will return to action on tonight’s WWE RAW episode. She has been on the shelf since suffering a torn ACL at a WWE live event in June 2019. WWE released the following promo to hype the return of the former Women’s Champion:

– The season two finale of The Titan Games will air tonight on NBC. Host and Executive Producer The Rock took to Instagram to hype the season finale, commenting on the show and posting a promo.

“Just WIN baby,” Rock wrote. “Our electrifying @nbctitangames SEASON FINALE airs TONIGHT! One man and one woman will be crowned my new TITAN CHAMPIONS and each earning $100,000. Best of luck to our athletes and enjoy the show! #TITANGAMES #SeasonFinale TONIGHT on @NBC”

You can see Rock’s full Instagram post below:

