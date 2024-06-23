The reaction to this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown has been glowingly positive.

As noted, the company viewed the June 21 episode from AllState Arena in Chicago, IL. as one of the most important shows for the blue brand since WrestleMania XL.

Fightful Select is reporting that longtime WWE creative team member John Swikata has been promoted to the position of lead writer for WWE SmackDown, replacing Ryan Callahan, who parted ways with WWE.

Not a lot is known about Swikata outside of the fact that he was listed as a senior writer for WWE. Outside of a post on X from fellow WWE executive Road Dogg Brian James back in 2014, there is almost no mentions of the new WWE SmackDown head writer in past media interviews or articles.

One particular WWE source noted that Swikata has already made a big impact in his new role as lead writer for SmackDown, as evidenced by the direction fans saw things headed on the June 21 show, which has been getting rave reviews.