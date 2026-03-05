Fresh off of the shocking news that longtime WWE producer and one of the company’s lead TV writers Road Dogg Brian James has quit WWE, some additional significant behind the scenes news has surfaced today.

Alexandra Williams has announced that she has been promoted within WWE, revealing on her LinkedIn page that she is now serving as Vice President and Lead Writer for the company.

Prior to the promotion, Williams was listed as a Senior Writer and Producer.

Williams shared the news of her new role in a brief statement posted to her LinkedIn profile.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President/Lead Writer at WWE,” she began.

According to the updated details on her profile, Williams now oversees the creative direction of WWE’s flagship weekly television program, Monday Night Raw. In the role, she works closely with executive leadership and the broader creative team to develop storylines, character arcs, and long-term narratives leading into major premium live events.

“As VP and Lead Writer for WWE’s flagship live program, I oversee all creative development for Monday Night RAW — one of cable television’s longest-running and highest-rated weekly shows. I pitch to and collaborate with executive leadership and a cross-functional writing team to conceptualize and execute week-to-week storylines, character arcs, and premium live event buildups, including WrestleMania and Survivor Series.”

Williams also described her involvement in shaping the broader creative strategy behind WWE programming, including everything from weekly show rundowns to long-term storytelling across multiple platforms.

“I help drive the full creative process from episode rundowns to long-form narrative strategy, developing complex characters and compelling feuds that deepen audience engagement across live broadcasts, digital platforms, and social media. My work is informed by an analytical approach — tracking segment performance, audience trends, and viewership data to make real-time and long-term programming decisions.”

She added that her work alongside WWE talent, producers, and leadership has helped contribute to the brand’s continued success, including strong attendance and revenue growth.

“In partnership with talent, producers, and brand leadership, I’ve contributed to record-setting live event attendance and revenue growth, helping position RAW as the cornerstone of WWE’s content ecosystem under the TKO umbrella.”