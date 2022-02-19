At Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WWE did an angle in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match to get Bobby Lashley out of the match.

There was a spot where Seth Rollins put Austin Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb.

Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod and was knocked down by Theory. Lashley was checked on by officials and doctors before they helped him to the back. Brock Lesnar eventually won the match and the WWE Title.

WWE announced via Twitter that Lashley has “entered concussion protocol” and will travel back to the United States under medical supervision to undergo additional evaluation. This is purely a storyline and Lashley is okay.