During today’s episode of Talking Smack WWE provided a storyline injury update on Cesaro, who defeated Seth Rollins on last night’s edition of SmackDown via disqualification after Rollins used a steel chair.

Rollins continued his assault on the Swiss-Superman after the bout concluded, even locking in the Glasgow Grin submission commonly used by Hall of Famer Edge. According to the WWE medical team Cesaro has sustained a cervical strain from the attack, but is not currently set to miss any action.

Edge did come to make the save for Cesaro and chase Rollins away, setting up a SummerSlam rematch between the two for next week’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.

Talking Smack can be watched on the WWE Network on Peacock. Stay tuned.