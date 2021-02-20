On today’s edition of WWE Talking Smack host Kayla Braxton provided an injury update on Intercontinental champion Big E following an attack by Apollo Crews on last night’s episode of SmackDown.
The New Day member has suffered damage to his network of nerves known as the Brachial Plexus, which has resulted in him having temporary arm weakness. Braxton adds that Big E is recuperating at home ahead of Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay per view.
You can see clips of Crews’ attack below.
"It ain't over until I say it's over."
