As seen on last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton was attacked by Kevin Owens.

During the beatdown, Owens actually used a piledriver on The Viper. That move has been banned for over 10 years in WWE. The move led to Orton being stretchered out of the arena.

WWE took to Twitter on Saturday to provide a storyline update on Orton, noting that he has been diagnosed with cervical cord neurapraxia.

As of this writing, there’s no word on when Orton will be making his return to WWE television.

BREAKING: After last night's brutal attack by @FightOwensFight on #SmackDown, @RandyOrton has been diagnosed with a cervical cord neurapraxia. There is no timetable for his return. pic.twitter.com/6VhQQyTxpm — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley is threatening to “seize the Superstation TBS” on this Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

You can check out the updated lineup for Wednesday night’s broadcast below:

* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage

* Britt Baker vs. TBA

* Mina Shirakawa to appear.

* Jon Moxley seizes TBS.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley#AEWDynamite, this Wednesday, November 13

Bridgeport, CT

8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS But first,

AEW World Trios Champions Jon Moxley’s Death Riders vs The Conglomeration

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

8pm ET / 7pm CT on TNT

Tonight pic.twitter.com/BnKkQdduVL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2024

As of this writing, there is no word on how “Mox” is planning to cease control of the network.