WWE issued the following press release announcing that superstar Kevin Owens has suffered a spinal contusion and bruised kidneys following an attack by Jey Uso and Universal champion Roman Reigns on last night’s edition of SmackDown. Details are below.

After the attack by Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens was taken to a local medical facility where he was diagnosed with a spinal contusion and bruised kidneys.

This of course is entirely storyline based, as the Prizefighter has been feuding with the Tribal Chief over the last month, which included two high-stakes title matchups at the TLC pay per view and the Christmas Day episode of SmackDown.