During a recent interview with AJ Styles for ESPN, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen praised the work of Vince McMahon during his time in WWE. He said,

“I was just going back and forth on heels, and I was just wondering, like a guy, that side of the apron what they think. I’ll tell you another great heel, though, was Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon, man, you could hate that guy. He came out and did this walk and talked about he had money. Like, that is just going to annoy people.”

Saturday night’s WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night One) pay-per-view event ended with a jaw-dropping twist as Paul Heyman shockingly turned on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns, aligning himself with Seth Rollins — who closed out the night as the victorious one.

Following the event, Cathy Kelley delivered a post-show update on Roman Reigns. She shared that “now is not the time” for an interview, revealing that Reigns exited the gorilla position alone.

Punk was interviewed by Jackie Redmond following the match. Despite acknowledging it might not be a good time for a comment, Redmond asked Punk about the situation, referring to Heyman as “lifelong friends and allies.”

Punk stared intensely, contemplated the question, and then walked away without responding.

While Saturday night didn’t turn out to be favorable for CM Punk, the Second City Saint did get a special entrance at WrestleMania 41 (Night One), as Living Colour performed ‘Cult of Personality,’ as the veteran WWE Superstar made his way to the ring.

LOOK IN MY EYES

WHAT DO YOU SEE? Legendary rock band Living Colour plays CM Punk to the ring at #WrestleMania for the second time! pic.twitter.com/7TuPWq7lkd — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

Speaking of Punk theme songs, WWE used his old theme, ‘This Fire Burns’ by Killswitch Engage, during a video package to hype his entrance. You can watch the clip below:

Becky Lynch took to Twitter to celebrate her husband, Seth Rollins’ victory in the main event of WrestleMania 41 (Night One).

Lynch, who is reportedly on her way back to the WWE ring, wrote, “GOAT.”

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Bayley was written out of WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) with a backstage attack angle on Saturday.

Lyra Valkyria will now have to find a new partner to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Bayley is reportedly fine, and the angle was planned in advance.

Taking to Twitter, Mercedes Mone reacted to the attack angle with a series of emojis, as you can see below: