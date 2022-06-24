WWE has apparently pulled Aliyah from tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, and replaced her with a RAW Superstar.

It was announced last week that Aliyah vs. Shotzi in a qualifier for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match would take place during tonight’s blue brand episode. However, WWE has now announced Tamina Snuka vs. Shotzi for tonight’s show.

WWE’s preview for tonight’s SmackDown makes no mention of why Tamina is replacing Aliyah, and there’s no word on if Aliyah will be added to another match.

As seen in the tweets below, Aliyah was still tweeting about the match with Shotzi as recent as this afternoon. She re-tweeted match advertisements from the WWE Deutschland and WWE Southeast Asia Twitter accounts, and made a tweet of her own on Thursday night.

The 8-woman MITB Ladder Match currently has 5 spots confirmed – Lacey Evans, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. After Tamina vs. Shotzi, there will be just two more open spots.

