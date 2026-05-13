CM Punk’s continued absence from WWE television may not be ending anytime soon.

New changes to WWE’s promotional material for the company’s upcoming European Summer Tour are now adding even more speculation that Punk could remain off TV deeper into the summer months.

Punk was originally advertised for the overseas tour, which kicks off on May 28 in Liverpool and continues through the June 22 episode of WWE Raw at The O2 Arena in London.

However, WWE has quietly removed Punk from advertising tied specifically to the non-televised live events scheduled during the tour. Interestingly, he is still being promoted for select televised episodes of Raw taking place overseas.

As of now, Punk also remains advertised for several major Raw events later this summer, including stops in Chicago on July 6, Dallas on July 13, Detroit on July 20, Los Angeles on July 27, and Des Moines on August 3.

Punk has been absent from WWE programming since the April 20 episode of Raw following WrestleMania 42. That night, he confronted Cody Rhodes after failing to defeat Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

The segment appeared to plant the seeds for a future Punk vs. Rhodes feud.

So far, though, WWE has yet to revisit the angle.

According to one report, Punk was not backstage at WWE Backlash 2026 in Tampa and also was not expected to be present for the May 11 Raw episode in Knoxville.

There had also been heavy online speculation that Punk could appear as Danhausen’s mystery partner at Backlash after commentary teased the mystery name as someone who “loves money.” That role ultimately went to Minihausen instead.

One detail making the situation stand out even more is that Punk specifically stated during the Raw after WrestleMania that he was not planning to take time off or go on vacation, making the recent advertising adjustments especially noteworthy.

🚨 Presale is LIVE right now for Sheffield (June 24), use code: ALLWWE 🎟️ https://t.co/OzMeY3OzNN pic.twitter.com/ig31uj02G7 — WWE UK & Ireland (@WWEUK) May 12, 2026

🚨 Three NEW dates have been added on the WWE European Summer Tour, going through Liverpool (May 28), Cardiff (June 20) & Birmingham (June 21). 🎟️ Tickets for Liverpool & Cardiff go On Sale this Friday, April 10, with Exclusive Presale on Thursday, April 9, both at 10 AM BST.… pic.twitter.com/XMz6DJi2CM — WWE UK & Ireland (@WWEUK) April 8, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)