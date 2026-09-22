WWE has pulled a new Trick Williams T-shirt from its U.S. online shop following backlash over the design.

The “Lemon Pepper Steppers” shirt, which featured artwork of chicken wings being dunked into a shoe, is no longer available through WWE Shop on Fanatics after receiving criticism on social media.

Some fans criticized the artwork as low-effort, while others accused the design of playing into racial stereotypes.

“Lemon Pepper Steppers” is a phrase Williams has used when referring to his footwear, essentially describing his shoes as fashionable and “dripping with sauce.”

While the shirt has been removed from the U.S. WWE Shop, the listing remained available through WWE Euroshop as of this writing.

The official product description reads:

“Whoop that trick! What? Whoop that trick! Yeah! Whoop that trick! Uh-huh! Whoop that trick! I like it. Show that you’re all about two-stepping in Lemon Pepper steppers and talking that talk by grabbing this Trick Williams Lemon Pepper Steppers T-Shirt.

“Featuring stylized Superstar graphics printed across the chest and back neck, this comfy cotton tee will have you feeling like you’re ready to step to the ring with all of Trick Williams’ confidence. The crew neck design provides a classic and comfortable fit, making this piece the perfect way to let the WWE Universe know that you’re ready to talk about it.”

The situation comes shortly after WWE faced criticism over another piece of merchandise commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. The original version of that shirt was subsequently replaced with an updated design following complaints about its quality.