The WWE affect on the world of Lucha Libre is being felt in a big way lately.

Since acquiring Lucha Libre promotion AAA earlier this year, WWE has had multiple Superstars appear at AAA shows, including the upcoming AAA TripleMania XXXIII event later this month, where WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship is scheduled.

That’s not all.

WWE is also starting to utilize their trademark promotional tactics in the Lucha Libre market.

Lucha Libre en Chihuahua issued the following statement on Friday, announcing that Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown have been pulled from their event on August 2 because “they were called for by WWE” for appearances on SmackDown and SummerSlam 2025.