Several WWE I.D. prospects will no longer be appearing during Dreamwave Wrestling’s upcoming All Star Weekend events due to what has been described as a WWE contractual obligation.

Dreamwave Wrestling announced this week that a number of advertised WWE I.D. talents have been pulled from the June 19 and June 20 shows. The affected names include Veronica Haven (formerly known as Fallyn Grey), Sloane Jacobs (The Notorious Mimi), Anya Rune (Airica Demia), and current WWE I.D. Women’s Champion Laynie Luck.

The promotion shared the following statement regarding the changes:

“Due to a WWE contractual obligation that everyone was informed of today, the following talent will not be appearing at All Star Weekend on June 19th and 20th. Veronica Haven (Fallyn Grey), Sloane Jacobs (The Notorious Mimi), Anya Rune (Airica Demia) and Laynie Luck.”

The announcement did not provide any additional details regarding the nature of the obligation, but confirmed that all four performers had been removed from the scheduled events.

There was also another change made to the All Star Weekend lineup.

Dreamwave revealed that Aminah Belmont will be unable to compete due to injury and offered well wishes for her recovery while noting that previously announced matches will be adjusted accordingly.

“Due to an injury, Aminah Belmont will not be competing at All Star Weekend. We wish her a speedy recovery! We apologize for the inconvenience, any matches already announced will be updated soon.”

With the event drawing closer, updated cards and replacement announcements are expected to be revealed in the coming days as Dreamwave finalizes plans for the two-night weekend showcase.

Due to a WWE contractual obligation that everyone was informed of today, the following talent will not be appearing at #AllStarWeekend on June 19th and 20th Veronica Haven (Fallyn Grey)

Sloane Jacobs (The Notorious Mimi)

Anya Rune (Airica Demia)

Laynie Luck Due to an injury,… — Dreamwave Wrestling (@DWWrestling) June 4, 2026