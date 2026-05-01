– Ethan Page and Rusev were involved in a backstage segment that was posted as a digital exclusive by WWE this week (see video below). Apparently the segment was originally intended for the 4/27 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
– Speaking of the Monday, April 27 episode of WWE Raw, the show was internally titled ‘Family Business’.
– Featured below are a list of the producers and writers for the matches and segments featured on the 4/27 Raw show:
Writers:
- * Roman Reigns consults with The Usos: Michael Kirshenbaum
* The Judgment Day attack Stephanie Vaquer backstage: Ben Saccoccio and Kirsten Koedding
* El Grande Americano backstage promo: James Curtin
* “Original” El Grande Americano and Rey Mysterio backstage segment: James Curtin
* The Usos and LA Knight backstage segment: Michael Kirshenbaum Brian Parise
* Grayson Waller in Adam Pearce’s office: James Curtin
* Joe Hendry, The Street Profits and Seth Rollins backstage: Brian Parise and John Trowbridge
* Asuka backstage promo: Ben Saccoccio
* The Judgment Day backstage promo: Alexandra Williams
Producers:
- * Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker segment: Bobby Roode
* Penta vs Rusev: Jamie Noble
* Becky Lynch vs IYO SKY: Jason Jordan
* Joe Hendry Concert and Brawl: Bobby Roode
* Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano: Shawn Daivari
* Oba Femi vs Grayson Waller: Abyss
* Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez: TJ Wilson
* Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns segment: Bobby Roode
For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
(H/T: Fightful Select)