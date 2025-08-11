WWE is set to run a major show head-to-head with one of AEW’s biggest annual events.

Multiple sources have confirmed that WWE will hold an unannounced Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 20, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The date is notable as it falls on the same day as AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, which will take place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

This marks the first time a WWE main roster PLE will go up against an AEW pay-per-view on the same day. While the start time for WWE’s show has not yet been confirmed, AEW All Out is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

