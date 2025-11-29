WWE purposely teased fans regarding some potential hopeful returns.

While setting up the stage at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. for the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, it was noted that entrance themes and entrance videos for Edge, Steve Austin and Jinder Mahal were featured.

Apparently that was done by design.

According to one source, WWE caught wind that the setup was being livestreamed, and decided to have some fun with fans, purposely doing the teases.

“WWE isn’t teasing returns for Edge, Steve Austin, Jinder Mahal, or anyone else whose music and titantron videos played during the Survivor Series setup in San Diego,” the source noted.

“They specifically chose to play those while testing lighting and sound because they discovered someone in a nearby apartment livestreaming the setup process. Someone in WWE decided to have some fun to see what would leak.”

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames takes place tonight at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

Scheduled is the Men’s WarGames match with Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, as well as The Usos duo of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso joining forces to take on the opposing team consisting of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul and The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Also advertised is the Women’s WarGames match featuring AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss taking on Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, as well as Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women’s World Championship, and John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

