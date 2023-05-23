WWE is now billing a Triple Main Event for Night of Champions on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

As seen below, the three bouts being billed as main events are Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, plus Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title.

There’s no word yet on the actual Night of Champions show-closer, but it’s believed that Rollins vs. Styles will headline the big event.

It's a TRIPLE MAIN EVENT this Saturday at #WWENOC! First up, @WWERollins and @AJStylesOrg meet to determine who will become the World Heavyweight Champion! pic.twitter.com/aQqa9hBKL5 — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2023

Will @CodyRhodes be in fighting condition to face @BrockLesnar this Saturday at #WWENOC? If so, the Triple Main Event will feature a grudge match that will captivate the entire WWE Universe! pic.twitter.com/C9oC5xe201 — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2023

