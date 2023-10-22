WWE Crown Jewel takes place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will air live on Peacock.

Tickets went on sale last Tuesday and quickly sold out. Insider account Boozer (#BWE), which has broken past WWE stories, reported that more tickets will be added with the seating capacity expanded.

The pre-show starts at 12pm ET while the main card starts at 1pm ET. Here is the card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul