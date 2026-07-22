WWE has quietly changed the ring name of one of its up-and-coming NXT talents.

Meghan Walker, a former track and field standout who signed with WWE through the company’s NIL (Next In Line) program, recently revealed she would be competing under the name Kylee Quinn. Walker even updated her social media accounts to reflect the new identity after wrestling several NXT dark matches.

That branding appears to have been short-lived. Over the weekend, fans noticed Walker had changed her name once again. WWE has since filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the name Alix Brooks, signaling that it will be her new in-ring persona going forward.

While WWE has not commented on the switch, many fans believe the reason is obvious. The name Kylie Quinn, with a slightly different spelling, is already associated with an adult film performer. Despite the one-letter difference, the names are pronounced the same, potentially creating confusion and unwanted search results.

The situation has sparked comparisons to previous instances in which WWE has had to navigate name similarities outside the wrestling world. More recently, there was speculation that Blake Monroe’s WWE name could face a similar issue, though the company ultimately elected to keep that name unchanged.

Going forward, Walker appears set to continue her WWE career under the newly trademarked name Alix Brooks.