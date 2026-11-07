Keanu Carver is no longer with WWE.

A new report confirms that the former NXT Superstar was released from the company several weeks ago, although his departure had not been widely reported at the time.

WWE has since removed Carver’s profile from its official website, further confirming that he is no longer part of the roster.

Carver had been featured as part of WWE’s developmental system following his arrival in NXT.

The news comes after allegations involving Carver surfaced in early October. An order of protection was filed against Keanu Carver, alleging that he harassed and stalked his former girlfriend following the end of their relationship.

The petition also alleges that Carver made threats against the woman and her cats.

Carver signed with WWE in 2023. His final match took place at an NXT live event on September 12 in Lakeland, Florida, where he defeated Brad Baylor.

His last televised appearance came on the September 8 episode of NXT, teaming with EK Prosper and Cruz Montana in a loss to Mason Rook, Saquon Shugars and Tony D’Angelo.

(H/T: Fightful Select)