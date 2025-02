The NXT roster is lighter by one.

Duke Hudson is no longer part of WWE, as the NXT talent was released from the company earlier this year. Sources indicate that his departure occurred in January.

Hudson’s last in-ring appearance took place at an NXT live event in November. By mid-January, he had been removed from WWE’s internal NXT roster pages.

At this time, no official reason for his release has been provided, but when one surfaces, we will check back in with an update.

(H/T: Fightful Select)