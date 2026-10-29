The decision to rebrand SiriusXM’s professional wrestling channel as WWE Radio appears to be paying off, at least in terms of early audience growth.

During SiriusXM’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday, October 29, company CEO Jennifer Witz revealed that listenership for WWE Radio has increased by nearly 20 percent since the channel officially launched under its new branding in July.

Previously known as Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7, the channel underwent significant changes as part of SiriusXM’s partnership with WWE, including the addition of company-produced programming and live event coverage.

“Sports is another powerful driver of fandom, uniting passionate communities around live programming and hometown teams,” Witz stated. “Listening to WWE Radio has grown nearly 20 percent since its July launch and rebrand, while monthly active sports listeners increased four percent year-over-year across our connected car and streaming platforms.”

Despite the changes, Busted Open Radio remains the flagship program on the channel. WWE Radio also features WWE podcasts, audio simulcasts of Raw, SmackDown and NXT, as well as dedicated commentary for premium live events.

The partnership has not been without controversy, however.

Following the transition to WWE Radio, Busted Open stopped covering All Elite Wrestling, while AEW star Thunder Rosa was removed from the show’s rotating lineup of co-hosts. The programming changes generated criticism from some longtime listeners who had followed the show’s coverage of multiple wrestling promotions.

Although AEW coverage has been eliminated, WWE Radio continues to feature occasional interviews and discussions involving talent from TNA Wrestling and the independent wrestling scene.

Busted Open host Dave LaGreca previously addressed concerns about whether the WWE partnership would influence the show’s editorial direction. According to LaGreca, WWE President Nick Khan personally assured him that the company wanted him to maintain his established approach rather than turn Busted Open into what Khan described as “shill radio.”

Other personalities featured on WWE Radio include Sam Roberts and Peter Rosenberg, while WWE NXT commentators Vic Joseph and Booker T provide the channel’s dedicated premium live event commentary.