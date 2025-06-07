The summer schedule for WWE is starting to shape up nicely.

During the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on June 6, WWE announced in a backstage segment featuring Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis that the stakes are being raised for this year’s WWE King And Queen Of The Ring tournament.

It was announced that the 2025 WWE King And Queen Of The Ring tournament will officially begin next week on WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, with the tournament finals going down at the WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 28.

Additionally, it was announced that the winners of the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring tournament will receive a world championship opportunity for their respective brand’s top title in main event matches at WWE SummerSlam 2025.