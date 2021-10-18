WWE has made SportsPro’s list of the 50 Most Marketable Properties for 2021.

WWE ranked #20 on the list of Most Marketable Sports Properties, with an Opportunity Score of 23.1.

This is an improvement from last year as they ranked #21 on the list for 2020.

WWE was the only pro wrestling group to make the list but the UFC ranked #27 with an Opportunity Score of 21.5.

The SportsPro 50MM list was topped by FIFA World Cup with an Opportunity Score of 35.6. The Summer Olympic Games came in at #2 with an Opportunity Score of 31.2, the NBA ranked #3 with an Opportunity Score of 31.1, the Real Madrid soccer team ranked #4 with an Opportunity Score of 30.5, and the FC Barcelona team ranked #5 with an Opportunity Score of 30.2.

SportsPro noted that their “50 Most Marketable (50MM) platform enables sports marketers to make sponsorship decisions more quickly and intelligently through the application of in-depth data analysis, advanced social media monitoring, and real-world consumer insights.”

