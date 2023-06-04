WWE has released a special “Top 20” edition of their ranking videos on Youtube, this time looking at the greatest RKOs in the long history of top superstar, Randy Orton. The full list and video can be found below.

20. “Mustafa Ali Rolls”

19. “Nia Jax in the Royal Rumble Match”

18. “The Miz to win Battle Royal”

17. “Hulk Hogan on to a car”

16. “Surprising Brock Lesnar”

15. “Pop-Up to Dolph Ziggler”

14. “Sami Zayn off the top rope”

13. “To Neville off a ladder”

12. “Carlito in mid-air”

11. “John Cena assists”

10. “Wade Barret through a table”

9. “Plants Ricochet”

8. “Rey Mysterio slides”

7. “Off the top rope to Christian”

6. “Counters the Undertaker”

5. “John Cena on to a chair”

4. “Catches Chad Gable in mid-air”

3. “Runs from one announce table to another

2. “Catches Evan Bourne in mid-air”

1. “Counter Seth Rollins stomp”