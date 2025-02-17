– WWE’s Greatest Moments premiered as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E this past weekend. The debut episode looked at the top ten greatest moments from WWE Raw in the 1990s. The list can be seen below.
10: Raw Premiere
9: Mike Tyson gets into it with Steve Austin
8: Razor Ramon upset by The 1-2-3 Kid
7: This is Your Life, The Rock
6: Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon
5: Chris Jericho’s Raw debut
4: The Undertaker’s Unholy Wedding with Stephanie McMahon
3: DX Invades WCW Nitro
2: Mankind defeats The Rock for the WWF Championship
1: Steve Austin drives a beer truck to the ring to attack The McMahons
– Featured below are the official previews for next week’s episodes of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E:
8 PM – WWE LFG – PREMIERE – “The top four superstars compete in a mixed tag match before a sold out LFG arena; the remaining members of the roster find out which WWE Legend will be leading them on their respective journey.”
9:30 PM – WWE Rivals – PREMIERE – “Roddy Piper vs. Mr. T” – “Mr. T stepped into the squared circle, which didn’t bode well with Roddy Piper; when their worlds collided, it led to a bitter rivalry; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Kevin Owens, Natalya Neidhart, X-Pac and John Bradshaw Layfield, discuss this rivalry.”
10:32 PM WWE’s Greatest Moments – PREMIERE – Royal Rumble: 80’s & 90’s – “The high stakes of the Royal Rumble with a chance at a championship match at WrestleMania has made it one of the most important premium live events of the year and has given unforgettable moments from WWE Superstars.”