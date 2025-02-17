– WWE’s Greatest Moments premiered as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E this past weekend. The debut episode looked at the top ten greatest moments from WWE Raw in the 1990s. The list can be seen below.

10: Raw Premiere

9: Mike Tyson gets into it with Steve Austin

8: Razor Ramon upset by The 1-2-3 Kid

7: This is Your Life, The Rock

6: Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon

5: Chris Jericho’s Raw debut

4: The Undertaker’s Unholy Wedding with Stephanie McMahon

3: DX Invades WCW Nitro

2: Mankind defeats The Rock for the WWF Championship

1: Steve Austin drives a beer truck to the ring to attack The McMahons

– Featured below are the official previews for next week’s episodes of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E: