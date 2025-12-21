What were the top moments to take place in WWE throughout the year of 2025?

Let’s find out!

This weekend, WWE compiled and released a list of what they considered to be the top moments to take place in 2025.

John Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber was the obvious choice for number one on the list.

From there, however, there will likely be a lot of debate regarding the spots other key moments from this year placed on the list.

Check out the Top 25 Moments in WWE list and accompanying video below, and if interested, leave your debates and lists of your own in the comments section.

1. John Cena turns heel at WWE Elimination Chamber, aligns with The Rock and Travis Scott

2. Seth Rollins returns and cashes in Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam, defeats CM Punk for World Heavyweight Championship

3. John Cena wins his 17th World Championship at WrestleMania

4. Jey Uso beats Gunther to win World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania

5. AJ Lee returns to WWE on September 5 episode of SmackDown

6. Paul Heyman aligns with Seth Rollins against CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

7. Rhea Ripley wins Women’s World Championship from Liv Morgan on WWE Raw on Netflix debut

8. John Cena taps out to Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

9. Damian Priest gives Finn Balor a Falcon Arrow through a table on Raw

10. The Rock gives Roman Reigns the Ula Fala after Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa at WWE Raw on Netflix debut

11. Liv Morgan returns to WWE, helps Dominik Mysterio beat John Cena at WWE Survivor Series

12. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens unsanctioned match at WWE Elimination Chamber

13. Naomi cashes in Money in the Bank briefcase to win Women’s World Championship at WWE Evolution

14. Masked man interferes in men’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series

15. Tiffany Stratton cashes in Money in the Bank briefcase to win WWE Women’s Championship on SmackDown

16. The Vision turn on Seth Rollins on Raw after WWE Crown Jewel

17. Brock Lesnar returns to WWE at SummerSlam

18. Maxxine Dupri wins Intercontinental title from Becky Lynch thanks to AJ Lee distraction on November 17 Raw

19. Iyo Sky jumps off War Games cage with trash can on her head at WWE Survivor Series

20. Ishowspeed enters the Royal Rumble, gets speared by Bron Breakker

21. Matt and Jeff Hardy win the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT vs. TNA Showdown

22. Becky Lynch returns as Lyra Valkyrie’s partner at WrestleMania

23. Gunther retires Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event

24. Jacob Fatu does moonsault off steel cage at SummerSlam

25. Omos eliminates Microman from Cibernetico at AAA TripleMania XXXIII

What do YOU think? We want to hear your thoughts on the list, and if interested, your own lists, in our comments section below.