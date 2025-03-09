WWE has ranked John Cena’s heel turn as the biggest of all-time, topping Hulk Hogan’s memorable heel turn to form the nWo in WCW.

Featured below is a list of the top 30 all-time heel turns as ranked by WWE:

#1. John Cena turns on Cody Rhodes

#2. Hogan joins The NWO

#3. Seth Rollins turns on The Shield

#4. Shawn Michaels turns on Marty Jannetty

#5. Dominik turns on his father Rey Mysterio

#6. Xavier and Kofi turn on Big E

#7. Becky Lynch turns on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam

#8. Jimmy Uso turns on Jey Uso

#9. Nikki Bella turns on Brie Bella

#10. Triple H attacks Bryan leading to Randy Orton cashing-in MITB at SummerSlam

#11. Batista turns on Rey Mysterio

#12. Paul Bearer turns on The Undertaker

#13. Shane McMahon turns on The Miz

#14. Bob Backlund snaps on Bret Hart

#15. The Mega Powers explode

#16. Eddie Guerrero turns on Rey Mysterio

#17. Trish Stratus turns on Chris Jericho

#18. Scott Steiner joins The NWO

#19. CM Punk attacks The Rock on RAW 1000

#20. Matt Hardy turns on Jeff Hardy

#21. Tommaso Ciampa turns on Johnny Gargano

#22. Ric Flair turns on Sting

#23. Sami Zayn saves Kevin Owens at HIAC

#24. Lita betrays Kane to join Edge

#25. Mark Henry fake retires to turn on John Cena

#26. Bayley attacks Becky Lynch

#27. Finn Bálor attacks Johnny Gargano

#28. Tatanka sells out

#29. Shinsuke Nakamura turns on AJ Styles at WM34

#30. Kevin Owens betrays Sami Zayn