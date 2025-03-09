WWE has ranked John Cena’s heel turn as the biggest of all-time, topping Hulk Hogan’s memorable heel turn to form the nWo in WCW.
Featured below is a list of the top 30 all-time heel turns as ranked by WWE:
#1. John Cena turns on Cody Rhodes
#2. Hogan joins The NWO
#3. Seth Rollins turns on The Shield
#4. Shawn Michaels turns on Marty Jannetty
#5. Dominik turns on his father Rey Mysterio
#6. Xavier and Kofi turn on Big E
#7. Becky Lynch turns on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam
#8. Jimmy Uso turns on Jey Uso
#9. Nikki Bella turns on Brie Bella
#10. Triple H attacks Bryan leading to Randy Orton cashing-in MITB at SummerSlam
#11. Batista turns on Rey Mysterio
#12. Paul Bearer turns on The Undertaker
#13. Shane McMahon turns on The Miz
#14. Bob Backlund snaps on Bret Hart
#15. The Mega Powers explode
#16. Eddie Guerrero turns on Rey Mysterio
#17. Trish Stratus turns on Chris Jericho
#18. Scott Steiner joins The NWO
#19. CM Punk attacks The Rock on RAW 1000
#20. Matt Hardy turns on Jeff Hardy
#21. Tommaso Ciampa turns on Johnny Gargano
#22. Ric Flair turns on Sting
#23. Sami Zayn saves Kevin Owens at HIAC
#24. Lita betrays Kane to join Edge
#25. Mark Henry fake retires to turn on John Cena
#26. Bayley attacks Becky Lynch
#27. Finn Bálor attacks Johnny Gargano
#28. Tatanka sells out
#29. Shinsuke Nakamura turns on AJ Styles at WM34
#30. Kevin Owens betrays Sami Zayn