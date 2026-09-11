WWE’s television ratings have seen an upswing since Nielsen introduced its new measurement methodology on August 31.

The September 1 episode of WWE NXT averaged 768,000 viewers on The CW, representing a 21.5% increase from the previous week. It was also the show’s largest audience since February 11, 2025.

NXT earned a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, rising 88.9% week over week and tying its highest mark in the category since the February 11, 2025 episode.

SmackDown also posted sizable gains under the new measurement system. The September 4 episode averaged 1.3 million viewers on USA Network, up 15.7% from the prior week.

The show drew a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic, an increase of 26.1%.